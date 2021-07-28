Spread the love



















Two Arrested in Honey Trapping Case in Ullal

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested two persons in connection with the honey trapping and blackmailing case in Ullal here on July 28.

The arrested have been identified as Azween C M (24) from Thota Mangaluru and Hatheezamma (23) from Jokatte.

According to the police, on July 19, at around 8:30 pm, the accused Azween and Hatheezamma came to their friend’s house and asked him to host a party in his house. He agreed and accordingly they started to have drinks. While they were partying, the accused offered juice laced with a sedative to the house owner. The house owner after consuming the juice was unconscious. When the house owner woke up the next morning, he found himself undressed and his gold (Navaratna) ring was missing. Even the cash of Rs 2.12 lakh which he had kept in the cupboard was also missing.

On July 20, morning at around 7 am, the house owner went to Azween’s house and said that if his money and ring were not returned, he would file a case. But Azween said that he did not take anything from his house and requested the house owner not to file the case. Azween also assured of returning the things the next day. Trusting Azween, the house owner went back and did not file any complaint.

After the house owner returned home, the accused came to his house and showing him his nude video threatened to upload it on social media, if he files any case against them. The accused Azween also threatened that he would file a false complaint through his sister that the house owner attempted to rape his sister.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Ullal police station. Based on the complaint both Azween and Hathizamma were arrested and a mobile phone and cash were recovered from their possession.

