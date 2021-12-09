Two Arrested in House Theft Case, Gold Worth Rs 16.5 Lakh Seized

Mangaluru: The Suratkal police arrested two persons in connection with house theft and seized 366.632-gram gold from their possession on December 8.

The arrested have been identified as Rajan Chinnatambi alias Rajan (57) from Tamilnadu and P B Pramod.

On November 22, when the Suratkal police head constable was on rounds, he noticed a man suspiciously moving around near the HPCL plant. The man was immediately taken into custody by the Suratkal police. During investigations, it was revealed that Rajan was involved in four house theft cases in Kulai, Kana, Hosabettu and Kadambodi in 2021. When the police interrogated Rajan, he revealed that the stolen gold was kept with P B Pramod in Bengaluru. The Suratkal police then arrested Pramod in Bengaluru and brought him to Mangaluru.

The police seized 366.632-grams of gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh from Pramod’s house and the gold Rajan had pawned in the Manappuram Finance. Accused Rajan is an interstate thief involved in various House theft cases in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Under the direction of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, the able guidance of DCP law and order Hariram Shankar and DCP crime and traffic Denesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Suratkal police inspector Chandrappa K, PSI Chandrashekarayya, ASI Vinod, HC Santhosh, HC Annappa, HC Ajith Mathew, HC Rajesh Attavar, PC Vakheel Lamani, PC Manikanta, PC Basavaraj Yarabalu and PC Mohan.