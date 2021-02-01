Spread the love



















Two Arrested in Various Temples Theft Cases in Konaje

Mangaluru: The Konaje police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft cases in Konaje police station limits on February 1.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Suhai1 (19), and Nizarnuddin (21) both from Talapady.

According to the press statement released by police commissioner Shashi Kumar, it is stated that on January 26, 2021, when the Konaje Police Station staff were examining the CCTV footage in Crime No 08/2021 at Pilikoor Village Talapady, they noticed two persons moving suspiciously. Both of them were arrested and interrogated.

The accused confessed that they had broken open the Hundi of Arasu Mundithaya Temple, Malar in the year 2020 and had also broken open the Hundi at Madur on the morning of January 15 2021. The accused accepted that they had committed the theft at Deralakatte Aiyappa Swamy Temple Seva Counter, and of soiling the saffron flag at Gopalkrishna Temple of Perande, Konaje.

The police have recovered one Deo Scooter, Hundi Boxes of the temples, one knife and spanner used for the offences all worth Rs 35000. The accused Mohammed Suhail has also been involved in the following offences committed in Dakshina Kannada district including the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate limits.

A case has been registered in the Konaje Police Station under Cr No 95/2020 u/s 379 IPC, Cr No 08/2021 u/s 454,457,380 IPC and Crime no 12/2021 u/s 295 1PC.