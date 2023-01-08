Two Arrested with Ambergris Worth Rs 3.2 Crore in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested two persons and seized 3.2 kg of ambergris valued at Rs 3.2 crore from the Karavali Grounds, Lalbagh here on January 7.

The arrested have been identified as Nimith (26) from Guruvayanakere, Belthangadi and Yogish Poojary (41) from Punjalkatte.

According to the police, the accused were trying to sell ambergris, (endangered Sperm whale’s vomit/faecal matter), a banned substance under the forest and environmental laws, near the Karavali Grounds, Lalbagh. On getting reliable information, the CCB police raided the spot and arrested the accused. The CCB police seized 3.2 kg of ambergris worth Rs 3.2 crore and 2 mobile phones from their possession.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar PSI Rajendra B, Sudeep M V and team.

A case has been registered at the Barke police station and an investigation is on.