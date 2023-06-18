Two Arrested within 6 hours in Chain Snatching Case near Baikampady

Mangaluru: As per Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the Panambur police have arrested two persons, including one in conflict with the law, and recovered a gold chain and a mobile phone, about six hours after the case was reported. City police commissioner said “One of the accused is Nihal Y Suvarna,19. A team led by inspector Somashekar solved the case and recovered a 5.9g gold chain worth Rs 35,000, and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000”

The incident was reported on Saturday, and the prime accused and the complainant’s son were known to each other. The complainant’s son was asked to come to the railway tracks near Baikampady, and along with the boy in conflict with the law, allegedly threw chilli powder at the victim’s eyes and snatched away his mobile phone and gold chain.

