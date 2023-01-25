Two booked for uploading child porn videos in Shivamogga

Two men have been booked for uploading child porn videos on social media in Karnataka’s Shivamoga district on Wednesday.



Shivamogga: Two men have been booked for uploading child porn videos on social media in Karnataka’s Shivamoga district on Wednesday.

Karnataka Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police action comes on an input provided by the US-based Cyber Tipline organisation.

The accused are residents of Shikaripura and Bhadravathi taluks of the district.

Watching child porn photos and videos, making and sending porn videos is banned. The offence invites imprisonment and fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

Recently, a man from Soraba taluk in Shivamogga district was convicted in connection with uploading a porn video of a child.

Like this: Like Loading...