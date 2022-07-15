Two Cars Severely Damaged as Kadri KFC Sign Board Comes Crashing Down

Two Cars Severely Damaged as Kadri (near Wines & Spirit) Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Sign Board comes Crashing down.

Mangaluru: If at all the KFC slogan says ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’, but when it comes to taking care of an issue faced by citizens, the attitude of the KFC staff “Did Not Look GOOD”? Here is an incident which occurred around 6.45 pm on Friday, 15 July where a KFC sign board mounted on a pole came crashing down on two cars parked in the legal parking lot of the commercial complex. Both the cars have been severely damaged in this incident.

One of the car owners speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I had parked my car in front of the commercial complex and had gone to an Exercise Centre in that complex, and by the time I returned, the huge KFC sign board had fallen on my car, damaging most of the car very severely. When I approached one of the supervisors of KFC, he was not very cooperative and was not showing any concern, and said that he had to call his main office in Bengaluru, and also that I had to use my insurance to cover the damages. I don’t think that was the right way for the KFC staff to address this issue. I am taking this issue forward by filing a complaint in the Kadri East Police Station, and hoping that justice will be served”.

Another person was a taxi driver whose car was also damaged, had gone inside KFC to buy the product, and when he returned he too was surprised to see a huge KFC sign board on top of his car. Since he was not getting any positive reply and cooperation from the KFC person in charge at that outlet, he has also decided to file a complaint at Kadri East police station.

In conclusion, now who is at FAULT? Is it the owners of the two cars who had parked their cars in the designated parking spaces belonging to the complex? or is KFC at FAULT where their sign board had come crashing down on these cars? Who will win in this case, we will have to wait and see.