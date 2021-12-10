Two Cases of Immoral Policing Reported in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two immoral policing cases have been reported in Neermarga and State bank here on December 10.

On December 10, morning at the City Service Bus stand a group mentally harassed students by stopping them. In the evening at Adyar Padav Neermarga, another group of youth assaulted a youth.

At Neermarga, a group of youth belonging to the Sangh Parivar waylaid Abdul Razak’s car and assaulted him with sharp weapons. Abdul Razak was injured on the head. Locals rushed him to a private hospital in the city. The reason for the assault is yet to be known.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Mangaluru Rural police station and investigation is on.

In another incident, when two students had boarded a bus to go to Udupi, a group of youth assaulted them. The boy is from Shivamogga and the girl is from Udupi, both are studying in a private college in Vamanjoor. When both were seated in the bus a group barged into the bus and assaulted the boy. Later they demanded the girl to show her ID card and address. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic visited the spot and are investigating.