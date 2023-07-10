Two Cases were Convicted at Honorable Third JMFC Court Mangaluru

Mangaluru: As per sources from Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, one NDPS case in Urwa Police Station Cr No 28/2018 Sec 8(c), 20(b), the conviction was passed by honourable Third JMFC Court Mangaluru. The accused Ibrahim kudroli was sentenced to Six months of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 10.000 and if defaulted in payment one-month simple imprisonment will be imposed.

The Judge of Mangaluru’s third JMFC Court Smt Thara KC gave the judgement & Smt Netravati APP presented Argument. Ravish Naik was the complainant & Smt Vanajakshi conducted the investigation & submitted the Charge sheet.

Yet another case also at Urva ps Cr No 106/2017 U/s 294(A), 509 IPC case, the accused Mohamad Mustafa, Thalapadi was sentenced to four months simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,500.00 by honourable third JMFC COURT Mangaluru. Judge Smt Thara KC Madam gave the judgment & Smt Netravati APP presented the Argument. Ithappa, ASI was the complainant, Krishna B, PSI had conducted the investigation & submitted the Charge sheet

