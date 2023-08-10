Two children crushed to death, Kumaraswamy demands action against rash drivers



Ramanagara: After two children were crushed to death by a goods truck in Gollaradoddi village in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, JD (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed shock over the incident and demanded action rash drivers.

Five-year-old Rohith and eight-year-old Shalini, who were returning home after tuition, were mowed down by the truck on Wednesday.

Three other children, who were going in a group, sustained serious injuries and are being treated in hospital.

Kumarswamy stated that, “The incident of two children being killed due to negligent and rash driving by the goods vehicle driver has shocked and pained me. The incident had taken place due to the negligence of the driver. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the children who lost their lives in the incident. Let the god give strength to the families to withstand the bereavement of their children. I pray for speedy recovery of injured children Suchith, Gowthami and Lekhana, who are being treated.”

“The state government should provide suitable compensation to the families of deceased children and also ensure free treatment of the injured. The police should initiate action against rash and negligent drivers and monitor them. Safety of school children should be ensured,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

The driver of the vehicle was coming from Magadi, and after the incident, he abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The local people immediately rushed the children to the hospital.

The police seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt for the driver.

