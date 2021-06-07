Spread the love



















Two children electrocuted in UP district



Balrampur (UP): Two children were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with a live wire while playing.

The incident took place in Jamuwaria village on Sunday evening.

The incident took place on Sunday when Firoz, 12, and Akrujama, 13, were playing on the terrace of a primary school in Gaura area where they accidently came in contact with a live electricity wire.

Both the children died on the spot, the police said.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday.

