Two civilians killed in Israeli attack on Damascus



Damascus: Two civilians were killed by an Israeli missile attack against Syrian military sites in the capital Damascus on Monday, the state news agency SANA said in a report.

Citing a military source, the report said the Israeli attack was carried out from over the Lebanese capital Beirut and triggered the Syrian air defenses, which intercepted most of the Israeli missiles.

The report gave no further details but said damage was caused in addition to the falling of two civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack is the latest in a series of Israelis targeting Syrian military sites.

The Israeli side has not commented on the development either.

On February 23, three soldiers were killed by a similar attack in Damascus.

The previous day, Israel struck Syrian military sites in the southern province of Quneitra, causing damage.

On February 16, Israel carried out a similar missile strike targeting points south of the capital Damascus, which resulted in some material damage but no casualties.