Two conmen nabbed for multi-crore property fraud in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested two property dealers-turned conmen for duping a man of Rs 4.85 crore on pretext of selling a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Gunveen Singh (45) and his brother-in-law Jitin Pal Singh (40).

The official said both the accused persons were absconding and non bailable warrants had been issued against them by the Court.

Earlier on May 31, IANS had reported that the duo had allegedly duped several jewellers and builders, including the well known Sugandh and Champalal Jewellers, in Delhi-NCR and Dehradun, by forging stamp papers related to multiple properties. Over the course of one decade, the duo has defrauded people for a staggering amount of over Rs 50 crore, as per sources.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram K. Porwal, a complaint was received in which the complainant Yogesh Tyagi, a resident of Chattarpur Extension, also director of Balaji Metropolis Pvt. Ltd, alleged that the duo along with others had fraudulently and dishonestly induced him by representing himself to be the holder of “agreement to sell” two properties in Chattarpur and further duped him of Rs 4.85 crore.

In the complaint, Tyagi alleged that Gunveen Singh presented himself to be the agreement to sell holder of a property which is Ahuja Farm, Mulberry Drive, DLF Chattarpur, of the owner Ravinder Kr Ahuja, and the property is free from all encumbrances and he intends to sell the same.

Subsequently, the deal was agreed to and the Agreement to Sell was executed in 2018. Accordingly, Tyagi paid Rs 2.80 crore to the alleged against the said deal through various banking instruments.

In August 2018, Tyagi learnt that the property is disputed and a civil suit is already pending. He then demanded his money back.

“Thereafter, the accused again approached the complainant and informed that his paid amount against the said property can be adjusted against another property, and offered the complainant to buy a plot in Ashoka Avenue, DLF Farms, Chattarpur,” said the DCP.

Gunveen Singh further told him that he has the agreement to sell ‘holders’ of the original owners, Ajay Sahni and Ram Sahni.

“Thus, another Agreement to sell was executed by Gunveen Singh for a total consideration of Rs 2.10 crore. Subsequently, the complainant paid Rs 2.05 crore to Gunveen Singh, Ajay Sahni and Ram Sahni through various banking instruments. While receiving the payments, Ajay and Ram Sahni had assured that they are in process of getting the property mutated in their favour as the property was in the name of their deceased father,” said the DCP.

They also assured that they would execute the sale deed shortly. However, Ajay and Ram got issued a public notice in the newspaper wherein it was mentioned that they have not entered into any agreement to sell in respect of the property with anyone.

“Even there is some family dispute due to which the property cannot be sold, which was deliberately hidden by them. Thus, it emerged that Gunveen Singh was not authorised to execute the ATS, whereas it was represented that he had the authorisation to do so. Thus, the complainant got cheated by the alleged persons,” said the DCP.

During investigation, it was found that Gunveen and Jitin Pal were absconding intentionally. “Several raids were conducted at Gurugram, Haryana at their suspected hideouts on June 18 to trace and arrest them. Gunveen was nabbed from The Verandas in Sector-54 Gurugram and Jitin Pal Singh was held from Marbella Villas, Sector-66 Gurugram,” said the DCP.

