Two cops suspended for molesting woman in Kanpur

Two police constables have been suspended after they allegedly tried to molest a woman by entering her house at night in Kanpur.



Kanpur: Two police constables have been suspended after they allegedly tried to molest a woman by entering her house at night in Kanpur.

A case has also been registered against both the accused.

The two constables, according to reports, reached Lalpur intersection of Naubasta police station area after receiving information regarding a scuffle in the area. The scuffle was between a vegetable vendor and a man who fled the scene after seeing the police.

After sometime, the policemen, who were allegedly in a drunk state, barged into the vegetable vendor’s house. When the man opened the gate, the policemen pushed him away and entered the house where his wife was present and allegedly started molesting the woman.

When the woman raised an alarm, the people of the area chased both the constables and caught them.

On receiving information about the incident, police officers including ADCP reached the spot.

The official informed that an FIR has been registered after getting a complaint from the victim. “All the allegations made by the woman are being investigated. Action is being taken by suspending both the constables,” said the police official.

A video of the incident that is going viral on social media shows the victim slapping the accused policeman.