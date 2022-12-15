Two-Day Conference on SACAIM organized by Department of Technology at AIMIT

Mangaluru: The Department of Information Technology at AIMIT of St Aloysius Institution at Beeri, in the outskirts of Mangaluru and the Association of Public Health Technologists are organizing the two-day International Conference on Advanced Information Technology, Engineering, and Management (SACAIM) on December 15 and 16. The conference is being conducted in a hybrid mode.

Dr Hemalatha N, the Dean of Information Technology welcomed the gathering followed by the welcoming and introduction of the chief guest by the convener of SACAIM Mrs. Suchetha Vijay.

Dr. Balu P S, Director of the Center for Digital Health and AI Development at Basaveshwara Medical College in Chitradurga, officially inaugurated the conference. Dr. Balu emphasized in his speech the necessity and significance of the healthcare industry and information technology working together for the benefit of society as a whole. He stressed his three wishlists:

1. Revolutionizing health care delivery through digital health integrating medicine with Information Technology.

2. Equal access to social AI must be made accessible to everyone, especially in rural areas

3. Not just identifying disease but also taking precautionary measures in predictive AI.

The president of the Conference Dr (Fr) Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, highlighted the various collaborative engagements and research initiatives taken by the College and making solutions more affordable. Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ, Director of AIMIT campus of St Aloysius College(Autonomous), Mangalore, highlighted the role of research in academic life and appreciated the participants of this conference for coming up with various research papers.

Further, Dr. Balu discussed closing the gap between the services offered at corporate hospitals and persons from lower-income groups during his keynote address. Additionally, he spoke on various start-up technologies that supported his statement.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Annapoorna Shetty, the organizing secretary of SACAIM.