Two-Day Inter-collegiate Badminton Tournament Concludes at FMCS&H

Mangaluru: The Mangalore University Inter-collegiate Men and Women Badminton Tournament concluded with the prize distribution and closing ceremony on November 15.

Director physical education department of Mangalore University, Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, placed on record the cooperation and magnanimity of Father Muller Charitable Institutions for extending their unequivocally support for the event. He encouraged everyone to practice harder and be victorious the next year.

Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais who presided over the closing ceremony thanked Mangalore University for their confidence in the institutions and pledged support to both academic and sporting activities. He welcomed the students to be part of the sporting activities of the Father Muller indoor stadium.

Dr Shreyank P Swamy, professor and sports co-ordinator of the Father Muller College (speech and hearing) welcomed the gathering. Chandrashekhar SN, physical education instructor of Father Muller College delivered the vote of thanks.