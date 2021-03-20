Spread the love



















Two-day Nandini River Festival to Kick Off Today at Sasihithlu Beach

Mangaluru : Today, 20 March 2021, Minister for tourism C P Yogeshwar will inaugurate the two-day ‘Nandini River Festival’ on the banks of river Nandini at Sasihithlu as per the working president of the river festival committee, Vinod Kumar.

Speaking to the media Vinod Kumar said, “The two day Nandini River Festival is organised by Sri Anjaneya temple and Vyayama Shale Sasihithlu in association with youth empowerment and sports department Mangaluru. District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary will inaugurate the food festival, zilla panchayath president Meenakshi Shantigodu will inaugurate the cultural program. Minister S Angara, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Umanath Kotian, Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Bharath Y Shetty, U T Khader, Harish Poonja, Rajesh Naik, Sanjeev Mantandoor, MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, among others will grace the occasion”.



“After the formal function, pooja will be performed to the river which will be carried out by the priest of Kateel temple, Anantha Padmanabha Asranna, priest of Bhagavathi temple Sasihithlu, Appu Yane Srinivas Poojary, Kishore of Kadike Mogaveera Sangha and Yadav G Bangera of Saranthaya Garodi. The valedictory ceremony of the river festival will be held on March 21 where MLA Umanath Kotian, additional deputy commissioner, M J Roopa and others will take part. During the two-day river festival there will be a boat race, kayaking, stand up paddle-boarding, swimming, food festival, dance festival, musical night and water sports. “We will take all kind of safety measures during the two-day event,” added Vinod Kumar.

On March 20, a musical program, state-level dance competition will be held. On March 21, various competitions, fire performance, prize distribution and orchestra will be held.



