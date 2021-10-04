Spread the love



















Two-Day Technical Skill Development Programme organized at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: As technology is growing rapidly around the world, it means that our students also must be skilled in technical fields. St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute in collaboration with JCI Mangalore Impact, RUDSET Institute Ujire, Tanmay Technology Moodbidri has organized two-day Technical Skill Development Programme which will be held on 4-10-2021 and 5-10-2021 on LED, LCD TV Servicing and Mobile Servicing at 10 a.m. in Samipya.

The chief guest for the programme was M. Suresh, Director, RUDSET Ujire, Jc. Raviraj, President, JCI Mangalore Impact, Chief pilot for the programme was Jc. HGF Pradeep Kumar, State Level T.V. Trainer, President, Thanmay Technology, Moodbidri, Resource person for the training programme will be Smt. Anusuya, Senior Faculty, RUDSET Ujire, Ashok Ghanthiyavar, State Level Mobile Phone Trainer, Dharwad. The President for the programme was Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal of St Aloysius ITI

The programme commenced with a prayer which was led by Umesh J A, JTO, followed by lamp lighting by the chief guests, resource persons, president and the convener present on the dais. Resource person Smt. Anusuya said that NEP focuses more on technical education so we must learn technical skills. If we learn and get developed in technical skills, we can start our own business and it is not necessary for us to search for a job if we become an entrepreneur. RUDSET (Rural Development and Self Employment) provides many opportunities in technical skill development programmes. The main aim of the technical skill development programme at RUDSET is to provide technical skills and motivate the youth so that they can become entrepreneurs. To start an own business there is no age barrier and retirement if we start our own business.

Suresh spoke a few words saying that, if we attend some technical skill development programmes it gives self-confidence to us. Jc. Raviraj, said that many have benefited from technical skill development programmes and built their career. JCI gives scholarships to many financially backward students studying from class 1 to 10. Jc. HGF Pradeep Kumar spoke a few words saying that TV and Mobile are being used in day-to-day life. There are different models of TV and Mobiles. We must learn how to service TV and Mobile.

Alwyn Menezes spoke a few words saying that students have got a good opportunity to learn technical skills on how to service TV and Mobile. Vote of thanks was given by Mrs. Padmavathi, JTO, and the programme was compered by Umesh J A, JTO.

