Two-Day Workshop on Digital Forensics & Ethical Hacking at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: UG department of Criminology, School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya organized a two day for Workshop on Digital Forensics and Ethical Hacking in Maria Paiva Hall. The program began with students of II-BA, Ms. Diya and Rinisha invoking God’s blessings in the form of a song. Ms.Sarik Ankitha, head department of Criminology welcomed the gathering, giving us a brief introduction on both the Chief guest ACP Geeta Kulkarni and the resource person, Samarth Bhaskar Bhat. This was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Mrs.Geeta Kulkarni, ACP Traffic subdivision, Mangaluru City Police inaugurated the program, by addressing the students. Ms.Geeta Kulkarni, who had served in CID and cyber crime department called this workshop ‘a need of the hour’ and emphasized the importance of educating oneself on both the good and bad of the cyber world, to prevent the bad and do only the good.

Following this, Dr. Juliet CJ gave the presidential address, in which she spoke about the necessity of being educated on topics like ethical Hacking etc. The resource person for the workshop was Mr.Samarat Bhaskar Bhat, technical director of reverse engineering at Infosec Bengaluru. The Vote of thanks was delivered by Aysha Falah, 3rd BA student

Resource person, Samrat Bhaskar Bhat, commenced the workshop with the question ‘what is hacking?’. He extensively covered various aspects of cyber forensics inclusive of both theory, demonstrations, and practicals. He covered topics such as hacking, different methods to hack, and how to detect malware. He also introduced the student to different websites used to monitor the devices and methods of their operation.

In the afternoon session, he enlightened them about the essentials of hacking, keyloggers, ransomware, ways to Hack Email, Windows, and social media, and measures to protect your devices from being hacked.Day one was indeed a leap into the world of cyber forensics filled with ample learning and surprises.

The workshop consisted of a large number of student participants including the student delegates from NITTE university and students of Roshni Nilaya, who benefited from this informative workshop.

Report by : Ms Sarik Ankitha-HoD of Criminology

