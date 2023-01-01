Two dead in Karnataka’s Shivamogga as New Year celebrations turn tragic

New Year celebrations in Karnataka’s Shivamogga turned tragic as one person was killed in celebratory fire while the man who accidentally opened fire also died of a heart attack.

The tragic incident occurred during a private party organised to welcome the New Year. Host Manjunath Olekar, 67, was loading the gun to open fire in the air as part of the celebrations. He accidentally fired at one of the guests Vinay, 34, leaving him injured. Vinay was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday afternoon.

Olekar, who was in shock after accidentally opening fire, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

The businessman had hosted the New Year party at his residence in Vidyanagar under the limits of Kote police station. His son had invited his friends, including Vinay, for the party.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigations.



