Two detained by NIA from MP’s Seoni

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two persons from Madhya Pradesh who were allegedly provoking people to indulge in anti-national activities.

A source said that Abdul Aziz and Shoaib Khan were detained following a tip-off. The source said that a raid was conducted at a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni.

Electronic items, hard disks and objectionable literature have been recovered during the raid.

Their role is also being examined in connection with the Karnataka incident where the national flag was burnt by three operatives of the IS who were also behind a bomb blast in Shivamoga.

“The literature, which has been recovered from their possession, provoked people against democracy. Local police assisted us in the raid,” said the source.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

