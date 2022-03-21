Two die after LPG Cylinder Blasts in Scrap Shop at Kaup

Kaup: Two people were killed and three others sustained burn injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in a scrap shop at Pakiranakatte, Kaup here on March 21.

The deceased have been identified as Rajab, a resident of Chandranagara and Razak, a resident of Mallar.

According to the primary reports, a fire broke out in a scrap shop due to a short circuit, and an LPG cylinder lying inside exploded. Rajab and Razak who were in the shop, were charred to death. Three others sustained burn injuries.

Two Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Kaup Police have reached the spot and are investigating.