Two Die in a Truck and Two-wheeler collision at Kallapu

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident two persons died and two children were injured after a Truck hit a two-wheeler at Kallapu here on November 6.

The deceased have been identified as Gangadhar (45) from Jappinamogeru and Netravati (48) from Fair, the injured have been identified as Jhnanesh (6) and Moksha (4).

According to the Police, on November 6, at around 10:15 am, Gangadhar along with Netravati and the children were on the way to Thokkottu from Pumpwell on the Two-wheeler. When they reached Kallapu, a truck hit their Two-wheeler. Due to the impact, all four were thrown onto the road and severely injured. All four were rushed to the hospital but Gangadhar and Netravati succumbed to severe head injuries. Jhnanesh and Moksha are admitted to Yenepoya hospital for treatment.