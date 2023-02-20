Two die in elephant attack in Kadaba

Mangaluru: Two persons were killed by an elephant at Naila near Renjiladi village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday morning.

Ranjitha (21) who works at Peradka Milk Society was on her way to work through forest when the elephant attacked her. Hearing her screams, Ramesh Rai (55) who lives nearby rushed to her rescue and was also attacked by the jumbo.

While Rai died on the spot, Ranjitha succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Nelyadi. The angry villagers who gathered at the spot urged the forest department to shoot down the elephant.

