Two Die on Spot in Bus and Omni Collision at Pavanje

Mangaluru: Two persons died on the spot when a bus and an Omni car collided head-on at Pavanje near Mulky here on April 21 night.

The deceased have been identified as Bhujang (58) and Vasanth Kunder from Padre.

According to sources, on April 21, at around 8:45 pm, a bus plying towards Kundapur from Mangaluru collided head-on with an Omni car at Pavanje, killing two persons including the driver of the Omni car on the spot and injuring another occupant in the car.

Injured Balakrishna was rushed to the hospital in Mukka and is under treatment.

The negligence of the Omni driver is said to be the cause of the accident. A case has been registered in Mangaluru North Traffic police station and investigation is on.