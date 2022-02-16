Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 2.2 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 5.5 Lakh Seized

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 2.2 Kg Ganja, a Maruti Swift Car, 2 Mobile Phones and Rs 1200 cash all Worth Rs 5.5 Lakh Seized

Mangaluru: Two youth have been arrested by the CCB police while peddling Ganja from Kerala to Mangaluru here on February 16.

The arrested have been identified as Praful Raj (23) from Manjeshwar and Avinash (24) from Sajipa, Bantwal.

According to the police, on February 16, on getting information that two persons were transporting Ganja from Kerala to Mangaluru by car, the CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad with his team got into action. When the accused reached near Talapady, the police arrested them and seized 2.2 kgs of ganja, 2 mobile phones, a Maruti Swift car and Rs 1200 cash all worth Rs 5,50,400/- from their possession.

One of the accused Avinash was earlier involved in damaging a government vehicle and a case was registered against him in the Mangaluru East police station.

The operation was carried out by the CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSIs Rajendra B, Pradeep T R and team.