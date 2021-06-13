Spread the love



















Two Drug Peddlers Arrested at Natekal, Rs 3.9 Lakh Worth MDMA seized

Mangaluru: The Konaje police arrested two drug peddlers at Natekal and seized 65 grams of MDMA from their possession on June 13.

The arrested have been identified as Shafiq and Altaf from Kasargod.

The Konaje Police sub-inspector Mallikarjun Biradar, on getting reliable information about the banned MDMA drug being transported, from Uppinangady to Kerala by a car bearing registration number KL 14 R 3536, got into action along with his team. When the said car reached Vijaynagar at Natekal PSI Mallikarjun and his team stopped the car for checking. While checking the police found the banned drugs in their possession.

Both Altaf and Shafiq were arrested. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had purchased the banned drugs from Kammanahalli, Bengaluru to be transported to Kerala. The Police seized 65 grams of MDMA worth Rs 3.9 lakh, a white Swift car worth Rs 5 lakh and four mobile phones all worth Rs 9.01 lakh from their possession.

Under the able guidance of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker and ACP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru and ACP Traffic Nataraj, the operation was carried out by the Konaje Police Inspector Prakash Devadiga, PSI Mallikarjun Biradar, Sharanappa Bhandary, ASI Mohan, Staff Nagaraj Lamani, Ashok, Purushotham, Manjunath and Shivakumar.

A case has been registered in the Konaje police station. The accused will be produced before the court.

Like this: Like Loading...