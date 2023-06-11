Two Education Dept Staff Killed in Car-Bus Collision at Hebri

Karkala: Two Staff from the Education Department were killed and two others were injured in a private bus and car collision near Jakkanmakki under the Hebri Police station limits here on June 11.

The deceased have been identified as Subbanna Ganiga and Someshkar.

Subbanna Ganiga was working in the DDPI office in Udupi as a first-grade assistant and Someshekar was the PT Teacher at the Indiranagar School.

According to the Police, the occupants in the car were returning from Chennagiri after attending a marriage function when a private bus on its way to Agumbe from Udupi collided with the car.

Immediately, Pramod a local took all four persons in his car to the hospital. Unfortunately, Subbanna and Someshekar breathed their last on the way to the hospital. Sudharshan and car driver Sathish are admitted to Manipal Hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

A case has been registered at Hebri Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...