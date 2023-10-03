Two Elderly Women Commit Suicide by Hanging at Kadri Kabla

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, two women committed suicide by hanging themselves to the ceiling in their residence at Kadri Kambla here on October 3.

The deceased have identified Latha Bhandary (70) wife of Jagannath Bhandary and her sister Sundari Shetty (80) from Kadri Kambla.

According to the police, on October 3, Jagannath Bhandary was at work at Yash Raj Bar in Mangaluru. When Jagannath Bhandary returned home at 4:30 p.m., the house was locked. Bhandary peeped from the window and found his wife and her sister hanging to the ceiling.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Like this: Like Loading...