Two female liquor smugglers nabbed in Patna



Patna: Two women were arrested from a Patna railway station on Tuesday for smuggling liquor to sell in the state capital, police said.

The accused are identified as Vinita Yadav, 22, and Khusboo Kumari, both natives of Nalanda district. They boarded a train from Uttar Pradesh’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Mugal Sarai) railway station with two hand bags containing liquor.

“We had learnt that two woman are smuggling liquor in the train. Subsequently, we laid the trap at Danapur railway station. When the Archana Express reached , we checked the luggage of passengers and found 150 bottles of liquor in their hand bags,” said an official of Danapur GRP.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had purchased liquor from Mughal Sarai and used to sell it in a Patna locality to earn money.

Vinita is involved in liquor smuggling as her husband left her a few months after marriage. Khusboo is unmarried.

Police produced them before a court which sent them to jail.