Two from Mysuru Drown in Panambur Beach

Mangaluru: Two persons from Mysuru, drowned while taking a dip at the Panambur Beach here on May 30.

The deceased have been identified as Divakar Aradhya (45) and Ningappa (60) from Jayanagar, Mysuru.

According to the police, on May 29, Divakar Aradhya, Ningappa, and Avinash had come from Mysuru to take part in the Halasina Mela organized in Mangaluru. On May 30 morning at around 7:00 am, all the three went to Panambur beach. While they were taking a dip in the water, they were pulled by a huge wave into the sea. Divakar Aradhya and Ningappa drowned and Avinash managed to reach the shore.

A case has been registered in Panambur Police station.