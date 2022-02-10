Two Girls Aged 21 & 22 Go Missing from Bajpe

Mangaluru: Two sisters aged 21 and 22 respectively have gone missing from Konchar, Bajpe since February 7.

The missing girls are Mubina (22) and her sister Bushra (21) from Konchar, Bajpe.

According to the complaint, on February 7 at around 12:30 am, both Mubina and Bushra after having dinner went to sleep along with their younger sister. At around 2:00 am, when the younger sister woke up, Mubeena and Bushra were missing. They searched for both the sisters but were unable to find them.

In this connection, a missing persons’ complaint is registered in the Bajpe police station.

Mubeena is 4.2 feet tall with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a white with blue coloured Salwar. She speaks Beary, Hindi, English, Kannada and Tulu.

Anyone who has seen them or knows about their whereabouts is requested to contact the Bajpe police station on (0824 2220531).