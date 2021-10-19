Spread the love



















Two groups clash over loud music in Noida

Noida: A man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for playing loud music in Sector 144 of Shahdara village, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the clash broke out between two groups on Monday evening, after members of one group started playing loud music in their area.

When people from the other group confronted them, it lead to a heated exchange of words which soon turned into a violent clash and one man was brutally thrashed.

After the police received information about the incident, they immediately rushed to the spot.

However, by the time they reached, one man was injured while “the miscreants had fled the spot”, an official said.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Based on the medical examination we have registered an NCR,” the official said adding that an investigation has also been initiated.

The accused group is currently absconding and they have rushed several teams to nab them, he added.

