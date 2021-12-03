Two Groups of Students Pursuing Hospitality Courses in City Clash, Minor Injuries to Cops also

Two Groups of Students Pursuing Hospitality Courses at a reputed College in City Clash-Minor Injuries to Cops also

Mangaluru: In the Gujjarakere area of the South police station a quarrel had taken place among students of two separate groups, Students were pursuing hospitality courses in a reputed College, Mangaluru.

As per Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, “In the background of some personal issues, a group of students have assaulted one person with a helmet and stones and inturn got beaten up too. Two cases of rioting with relevant sections have been taken from both sides. When our police team had gone to arrest a few of the accused in the hostel, the boys had prevented the PSI and staff from taking a few accused into custody and had thrown chairs, a few stones and other things. Few of our staff have suffered minor scratch injuries. I visited the scene of the incident where students have created a nuisance, and a case has been filed. A separate case will also be taken up, after gathering relevant details. At present, the situation is peaceful and normal”.

It is learnt that the cops have taken a few students into custody in this case, and further investigation is on.