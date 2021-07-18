Spread the love



















Two hardcore Maoists surrendered in Odisha



Bhubaneswar: Two hardcore Maoists carrying cash awards surrendered before Odisha police on Sunday, police said.

Rame Podiami alias Sabita, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) & Pallachalam LOS (local organisation squad) commander, and Raidhar Dhurua, working as PM and secretary of Daldali Cell surrendered before the police. Sabita carried a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh while Raidhar had Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Both surrendered in presence of DGP Abhay at the Malkangiri SP office on Sunday morning. They have been surrounded in view of rising Covid-19 infections among the Maoists, sources said.

The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities have significantly come down in the Malkangiri district, especially in the cut-off area. Many security camps have been set up in the cut-off area in the last one year, DGP Abhay said.

“The State government has a good surrender and rehabilitation policy and we are putting continuous efforts to bring the Maoists to the mainstream of society,” he said.

These surrenders will motivate others to surrender and join the mainstream, he further said.

The DGP has further appealed to all to shun violence and come forward to surrender. All should join hands for furthering the developmental initiatives of the government.

The DGP and other senior officers of Odisha police, BSF also visited Temurpalli BSF camp. They reviewed the LWE scenario, interacted with BSF personnel & commended their efforts for significant progress made on the anti-naxal front in recent times, sources said.

