Two held for killing elderly woman in Jaipur



Jaipur: Two youths have been arrested for killing an elderly woman in Sanchore area of Rajasthan’ Jalore district, police officials said on Tuesday morning.

The accused had crushed the woman with a pick-up trolley when she refused to hand over a girl to them for immoral acts.

On being informed, police started an investigation and took the accused into custody within six hours of the incident, Jalore SP Harsh Aggarwal said.

According to him, the incident took place on January 15 night when both the accused reached the house of the elderly woman Raji Devi, resident of Karola Phata, and asked for the girl.

On being refused, they reversed their pick-up trolley crushing the woman’s legs and severely injuring her head.

The family rushed her to a hospital while the victim’s grandson Mukesh filed a police complaint.

On being informed, a police team immediately reached the hospital.

Owing to her critical condition, the old lady was referred to AIIMS Jodhpur but succumbed to her injuries on the way. The case was then converted into murder, said the SP.

Soon physical and technical evidence was collected by a forensic mobile team at the spot.

The pick-up trolley used in the incident has also been confiscated, said Jalore SP.

The police started the search for both and on the basis of mobile tracking caught them within six hours by raiding their house in Daval in Chitalwana police station area. The last rites of the woman were performed on Sunday afternoon.

Both the accused — Dinesh Vishnoi and Sukhram Vishnoi — were interrogated and arrested as they confessed to the crime.