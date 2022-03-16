Two held in Mizoram for threatening to kill CM, MLA, others



Aizawl: Two men have been arrested in Mizoram for threatening to kill Chief Minister Zoramthanga, an MLA, and others, over fake Facebook accounts, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that a team of Mizoram Police arrested Rodinliana, 37, alias Apuia Tochhawng, a resident of Hermon Veng in Khawzawl district, on Sunday and recovered two mobile phones.

On interrogation, Rodinliana admitted that he had created Facebook account “Thingtlang Pa” earlier this year from his mobile phone and then made the post threatening the Chief Minister and others from this account on March 11.

“The accused Rodinliana has previously been arrested and charge sheeted in connection with Aizawl police station for posting a threatening open letter to the former Chief Minister on social media,” the official said.

A Mizoram Police statement on Tuesday night said that the anonymous Facebook account with profile name “Thingtlang Pa” made a post in the Facebook group “Zoram Politics Group1” claiming that a new group “Ram Siamthatu Pawl” (organisation of reformers of land) had been formed consisting of five educated persons with the sole purpose of eliminating persons whom they consider to be harmful and detrimental to the state.

“The Facebook post criticised the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga and threatened to kill him stating that a serial killer or sniper has already been arranged and if the Chief Minister does not resign within a span of three months, he will be killed. It mentioned that there were other targets as well. The post also challenged CID stating that since the Facebook account was a fake account operated from a foreign country, CID would not be able to locate him,” the statement said.

It said that thorough examination of Rodinliana’s social media accounts revealed that he was in frequent contact with a Facebook account with profile name “CC Azyu” with whom he conspired to arrange weapons, financing, training and support of the youth in order to carry out the assassinations of the so called unwanted persons.

The Facebook account “CC Azyu” has also made a threatening comment on a post relating to H. Lalzirliana, MLA, Mamit constituency in Facebook Group “Zoram Politics Group1” stating the MLA was included in the list of persons to be killed.

The man behind “CC Azyu” was identified as Chanchinmawia alias CCa, 44, a resident of Zohnuai in Lunglei district and he was also arrested on Sunday for his involvement in the case.

“Mizoram Police will leave no stone unturned in the detection of other persons involved, the police statement said and urged the people to refrain from using social media to threaten and intimidate others. Strict action will be taken against unlawful behaviour on all social media platforms,” it added.