Two including a Woman Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Physically Challenged Minor

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police arrested two persons including a woman on August 16, for sexually abusing a physically challenged minor girl.

The arrested have been identified as Shameena Banu (22) from Kulshekar and Abdul Haleem (37) from Mumbai.

According to the police, on August 10, when Mansoor Ahmed Shiek along with his friend from Bihar presently residing in Mumbai were on their way to Kasargod from Mumbai, met with an accident at Manjeshwar. Both were injured and shifted to Indiana Hospital and admitted for treatment.

Mansoor Ahmed’s brother and his elder daughter went to Manjeshwar to gather all necessary information regarding the accident leaving his other physically challenged daughter in the hospital under the care of Shameena Banu wife of Mansoor Ahmed.

As soon as Mansoor Ahmed’s brother left the hospital, accused Shameena was having an intimate physical relationship with the accused Abdul Haleem in the presence of the minor. Later Shameena Banu assisted Abdul Haleem in sexually assaulting the minor girl. When the girl’s father returned to the hospital from Manjeshwar, the girl immediately informed her ordeal to her father.

The victim’s mother then filed a complaint at the Women’s police station, Pandeshwer. The police registered a case under sections 376, 109 IPC and 5(K), 5(1), 6 and 7 of the POCSO Act.

Based on the complaint, the Pandeshwar Women’s police arrested Shameena Banu and Abdul Haleem. Both were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

On August 16, after getting information about the accused Abdul Haleem travelling to Mumbai, the Pandeshwar police informed the Goa police and arrested Abdul Haleem. Abdul Haleem was produced before the court and remanded to 15 days judicial custody.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain urged the parents not to leave their physically challenged daughters with relatives or any strangers.

