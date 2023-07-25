Two Including Minor Arrested in Car Theft at Surathkal

Mangaluru: The Surathkal police arrested two persons including a minor in connection with car theft from a used car sale showroom on July 25.

The arrested have been identified as Muhammed Shafiq (21) from Kinnipadav and a minor.

According to the police, on July 12 night, two persons came on a two-wheeler and entered the used car showroom by breaking the glass door. The accused stole a mobile phone, laptop, printer and the parked CRETA and SWIFT cars. In this connection, the owner of the showroom filed a complaint at the Surathkal police station.

Based on the complaint, the police took a minor into their custody on July 22. Based on the information given by the minor, the police arrested Muhammed Shafiq alias Shafiq near Marakada Busstand while he was on his two-wheeler. The police then recovered the stolen CRETA car which the accused had parked near the Thokkottu Bus stand, along with a hammer, helmet, raincoat, gloves and mask used for the crime.

Accused Muhammed was produced before the court and sent to police custody for three days.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, and the direction of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and ACP Manoj Kumar Naik the operation was carried out by the PI of Surathal Police Station Mahesh Prasad, PSI Raghu Nayak, Arun Kumar, ASI Taranath, HC Annappa, Umesh, Karthik, Sunil, Manjunath and Nagaraj.

