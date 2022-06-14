Two Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion at Moodabettu

Udupi: Two people were injured after a cylinder exploded in a house at Moodabettu, Kodavoor on Monday, June 13 night.

According to the sources, the house owner Gopal and his mother Savithri had gone out for work. In the evening, when they returned home and lit a lamp, the gas cylinder suddenly exploded.

The neighbours who heard the loud explosion rushed to rescue the family. Gopal and Savithri escaped with minor injuries.

The fire spread across the house but was doused with the help of locals.