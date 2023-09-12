Two insurance agents booked for abetment of suicide



Lucknow: The Lucknow police have booked two insurance agents for abetting a suicide and breach of trust, 10 months after a retired agriculture department official ended his life in the city’s Ashiana area.

The FIR was lodged against the duo on Monday on the complaint of victim Ram Pratap’s wife Usha.

The case was lodged against insurance agents Raghvendra Singh and Dharmendra Singh under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 406 (breach of trust) and other relevant sections.

Usha, in her complaint, said Ram Pratap had taken insurance policies through Raghvendra and Dharmendra in the past.

While Raghvendra was the owner of a private insurance firm, Dharmendra was the agent.

The two convinced Ram Pratap to invest the money obtained after the maturity of a policy in land, said the police.

To serve their own interests, they showed him a house in PGI locality worth Rs 70 lakhs.

Ram Pratap agreed to the deal and transferred Rs 52 lakhs to the bank accounts given by the accused and promised to pay the remaining at the time of registration of the house, police said.

Usha alleged that once the duo got the money, they started avoiding Ram Pratap.

“In due course of time, they resorted to delaying tactics when Ram Pratap asked them to register the house. Fearing losing out all his hard-earned money, Ram Pratap became mentally upset,” Usha said.

He even asked them to refund the money, but they did not do so, she alleged.

“In the meantime, our daughter’s marriage was fixed, and we needed the money all the more. Even I pleaded with the accused to refund the money, but they never heeded. Following this, Ram Pratap ended his life at our house on December 13, 2022,” she said.

Usha said when the news of Ram Pratap’s suicide reached the accused, they promised to refund the money and pleaded not to register a case.

“However, even after 10-months of promising the refund they have not done it so far. Following which I lodged a complaint,” Usha said.

PGI SHO R.R. Singh said the FIR has been lodged and probe underway.

