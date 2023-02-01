Two Karnataka engineering students held in Kerala for ‘shop lifting’ puppy

Kochi: Two engineering students, who drove on a two wheeler from Karnataka to Kochi and stole an expensive puppy from a pet shop here last week, have been nabbed by the Kerala Police from the neighbouring state’s Udipi, an official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the two young students – Nikhil and Shreya – arrived a popular pet shop here. They came looking to buy a cat, and when they found that no one was attending to them while they were looking at the various pets, they picked a puppy, and put it inside a helmet and left the shop.

The pet shop owner later realised that they had been robbed of a 45 day old puppy worth Rs 25,000, when they checked the CCTV visuals, and subsequently informed the police.

Later after their act became news, it was found out that they did a similar act at another pet shop when they took packed food for pets.

However, while engaging in another shop lifting act, they were caught but managed to get away after they paying the money.

When this shop lifting became news in the TV news channels which clearly shows the two youths, the police also swung into action and they traced the shop lifters and also the puppy.

The police from Kochi will be bringing both Nikhil and Shreya here.

