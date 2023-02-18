Two killed, 19 injured in J&K road mishap

Two persons were killed and 19 others were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

“A passenger bus going from Rajouri town to Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district went out of the driver’s control and fell into a gorge near Teryath town.

“Two persons died on the spot while 19 were injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” officials said.

