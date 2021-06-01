Spread the love



















Two killed, 7 injured in building collapse in Varanasi



Varanasi (UP): Two people were killed and seven injured when a dilapidated building collapsed in the Kashi Vishwanath complex early morning on Tuesday.

The building was in the vicinity of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and was occupied by migrant labourers from Malda district of West Bengal.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and senior officials reached the site of the incident to supervise rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

