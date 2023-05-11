Two Killed After Tree Falls on Auto Rickshaws in Kaup

Udupi: Two persons were killed on the spot after a tree fell on the moving Auto Rickshaws on the Kaup – Shirva road here, on May 11 night.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpa (45) and her brother-in-law.

According to the sources, the passengers were on their way to Shirva from Kaup and another auto was on its way to Kaup from Shirva. When both the autos reached Majoor near Kaup, a huge tree got uprooted due to heavy rains and fell on both the auto rickshaws killing both the passengers in one of the auto rickshaws.

Both the auto drivers Sheriff and Dinesh, and passengers in the other Auto sustained minor injuries.

The Shirva Police investigating the case.

