Two killed as speeding car hits them in Patna

Patna: Two youths were killed and four others were injured after a speeding car hit them on AIIMS-Digha elevated road here on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Firdaus (22) and Faz (22), both residents of Khalilpur locality under Phulwari Sharif police station. The injured persons were identified as Azad alias Azam (22), Haidar (22), Ashutosh (23) and a girl whose name is not revealed yet. The errant car driver was also injured in this mishap.

Amrendra Kumar, traffic in-charge of Rupaspur area said: “In a statement to the police, the injured persons revealed that they went for the night ride on AIIMS-Digha elevated road and then Ganga marine drive (Pathway). After visiting the marine drive, they returned and stopped at a section of the road. They parked the bike on the roadside and started walking on the street.”

“While walking for a few minutes, a speeding car hit them before crashing into the divider. The impact of the accident was such that two of them died on the spot while two others fell from the elevated road and were critically injured. Another two including the girl also sustained injuries,” Kumar said.

“As soon as, we learnt about the incident, immediately rescued the injured persons and admitted them in a trauma ward of AIIMS for treatments. Two of them are in critical conditions,” he said.

“The car driver was also injured in the accident and admitted at a private hospital,” he said.

