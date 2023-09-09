Two killed as truck comes into contact with high-tension wire in K’taka

Two persons were killed on the spot on Saturday after a sugarcane-laden truck came in contact with a high-tension wire near Gundal in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

According to police, the driver and the cleaner of the truck were killed on the spot.

The sugarcane was loaded without considering the height of the high tension wire.

Kollegal police have rushed to the spot and the deceased are yet to be identified.

