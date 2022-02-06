Two killed in Gurugram after speeding car hits scooty



Gurugram: Two men from Gurugram were killed when their scooty was allegedly ran over by a speeding car, police said.

The accident occurred at Atul Kataria Chowk when the victims, Sanjeev, 45, and Keval Kumar, 46, were returning home on Friday evening. The car driver, Abdul Raheem, a resident of Uttarakhand, has been arrested.

According to the police, the victims were rushed to the general hospital in Sector-10 where the doctors declared them dead.

“The accused car driver was drunk at the time of the incident. He was arrested and later released on bail,” Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar told IANS.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Gurugram Sector-14 police station.