Two killed in house fire in Japan

Two men were found dead after a fire on Sunday morning burnt down three houses in Tochigi city in Japan, local media reported.

Tokyo: Two men were found dead after a fire on Sunday morning burnt down three houses in Tochigi city in Japan, local media reported.

Local police said the house fire at a two-story wooden house in the city of Oyama was reported after 2:00 a.m. local time, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday.

The local fire department extinguished the fire about three hours later, but two bodies were found in the burnout of the house, which is believed to be the source of the fire, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In the accident, a total of three residential houses were burnt down as the initial fire further spread to two nearby ones, according to the reports.

A joint police and fire department investigation will be carried out to identify the victims and establish the cause of the blaze.

Like this: Like Loading...