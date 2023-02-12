Two killed in truck-car collision in Andhra

Vijayawada: Two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Sunday.

A speeding truck rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction near Adduroadu village in Visannapeta mandal, police said.

Two of the three persons travelling in the car died on the spot. The third was injured.

The deceased were identified as Guptalal (45) and Sunitha (35).

The condition of Sunitha’s husband Rambabu is stated to be critical. He has been admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada

The accident occurred when they were returning from a wedding at Tenali.

